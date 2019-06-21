MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays reportedly allowed to consider a ‘split season’ in Montreal

The MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly allowed to consider possibly divvying up their home turf between Florida and Montreal.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred shared word Thursday that the league’s executive council had signed off, allowing the team to mull a dual-location arrangement, CNBC reported.

The thought process is that a split could help boost the team’s finances, Manfred said.

A view of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly allowed to consider possibly divvying up their home turf between Florida and Montreal. (Getty)

“The purpose of the split season would be to preserve baseball in Tampa but improve the economics of the club overall by playing some of their games in Montreal,” he said, according to the outlet.

Stu Sternberg, the team’s principal owner, weighed in on the matter on the Ray’s Facebook page, saying that he’s focused on “keeping baseball in Tampa Bay” for future generations.

“I believe this concept is worthy of serious exploration,” he continued.

If the team ultimately does pursue this option, league owners don’t have to support it, Manfred said, according to CNBC.