MLB's top-rated stadiums, according to ticket buyers

The San Diego Padres’ home field, Petco Park, is Major League Baseball’s top-rated stadium, according to ticket buyers on one secondary market platform.

Continue Reading Below

Roughly 8,000 MLB fans active on SeatGeek, a secondary market vendor, ranked the league’s 30 stadiums based on three major criteria – atmosphere, food and bathrooms. Users were asked questions by email about their home team’s stadium ranging from the cleanliness of its bathrooms to which features qualified as “can’t miss” attractions. Based on their responses, the stadiums were ranked on a 1 to 5 scale.

PetCo Park topped all other MLB stadiums with a 4.28 overall rating, ranking third or higher in all three major categories. Fans touted PetCo Park’s close relationship with its local military population, extensive craft beer selection and food-based promotions such as Taco Tuesday as some of their favorite features.

“PetCo Park is the perfect stadium for those that don’t enjoy staying in their seats for the whole nine innings,” SeatGeek says in its stadium guide.

The Philadelphia Phillies’ Citizens Bank Park ranked second with a 4.21 rating, followed by the San Francisco Giants’ Oracle Park with a 4.20 rating.

Advertisement

In terms of stadium atmosphere, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ PNC Park outpaced all other contenders with a 4.65 rating out of 5. Fans said the Chicago White Sox’s Guaranteed Rate Field has the best food of any baseball stadium (4.33 out of 5), while the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park has the cleanest bathrooms (4.18 out of 5).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

On the other end of the spectrum, the Oakland A’s’ dated Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum drew a league-worst rating of 3.03 out of 5. The Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field (3.34) and the Toronto Blue Jays’ Rogers Centre (3.44) rounded out the bottom three.