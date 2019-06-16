Babe Ruth jersey sells for record $5.64M at auction

Babe Ruth’s New York Yankees jersey from 1928-1930 sold at auction on Saturday for $5.64 million, setting the record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold.

The gray road uniform was one of more than 400 items that Ruth’s family and other collectors supplied for the auction at Yankee Stadium. Ruth’s granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti, said in a statement that a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

“The Babe it still breaking records! Jersey worn by @mlb and @Yankees icon Babe Ruth c. 1928-30 sets a world record price of $5,640,000 for any piece of sports memorabilia!! Live auction at @yankeestadium still has the mythical presence of the Bambino,” Hunts Auctions, which handled the sale, tweeted.

The previous record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia sold was set by a Ruth jersey from 1920, which went for $4,415,658.

“The legacy and significance of Babe Ruth to the game of baseball and American popular culture is unmatched by any other figure in the history of this country,” Hunt Auctions president David Hunt said in a statement. “We were completely humbled for this opportunity afforded to our company by the Ruth family to present this previously unknown archive of materials to Babe’s adoring fans.”

“While the record-setting prices attained today are certainly astonishing, I am not surprised at all given the incredible materials and the mythical status the Babe holds in the history of this country,” he added.

Hunt told FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell last week that the road jersey was rare because it was the only time in franchise history when “Yankees” appeared on the front of the uniform. He predicted the jersey would be sold for more than $4.4 million.

“There's only about six of these known of any quality. This is from that late [1920s], that 'Murderers' Row'-era,” Hunt said.

“Murderers' Row,” the nickname of the heart of the Yankees lineup in 1927, included Earle Combs, Mark Koenig, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Bob Meusel and Tony Lazzeri. It is widely considered as one of the best teams in history.

FOX Business' Julia Limitone and The Associated Press contributed to this report.