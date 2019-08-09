Mazda recalls 22,000 cars, says rearview mirrors can fall off

Mazda is recalling more than 22,000 of its 2019 Mazda3s, saying the rearview mirror glass could fall off.

Continue Reading Below

The mirror glass wasn’t glued to its housing well enough during manufacturing, the company said. That leaves the mirror at risk of falling out of its housing without warning, potentially leaving a driver with reduced rear visibility and an increased risk of a crash.

There haven’t been any reports of accidents or injuries caused by the defect, Mazda said.

The recall affects 22,571 vehicles, according to Mazda.

Another recall last month affecting more than 262,000 Mazda vehicles also included Mazda3 cars. The company said the recalled vehicles had a software problem that could cause the engines in some SUVs and cars to stall unexpectedly.

Advertisement

2019 Mazda3

The company also recalled nearly 190,000 Mazda3 compact cars in April, saying an issue could cause the windshield wipers to fail.

Drivers can check to see if a car has been recalled by visiting the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP