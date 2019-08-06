Super Jumper trampolines recalled due to injury hazards

About 23,000 Super Jumper trampolines are being recalled due to “posing fall and injury hazards,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Continue Reading Below

The company based out of San Francisco "received 97 reports of the welds on the metal railings breaking, resulting in four consumers suffering minor injuries," the recall notice stated.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trampolines and contact Super Jumper for a free repair kit which consists of reinforcement clamps that clamp around the trampolines’ welded joints,” the CPSC commented.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Super jumper recalls trampolines (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Super Jumper said they will provide repair kits, or "reinforcement clamps for existing trampolines” to any owners of Super Jumper 14-foot trampolines, and 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures sold without reinforcement clamps.

Advertisement

The trampolines were sold online at various stores, including Wayfair and Amazon from 2011 through June 2019, ranging in price from $200 to $400.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

According to Super Jumper’s website, it could take up to three months before the repair kit is delivered.