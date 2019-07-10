Mazda recalls over 262K vehicles to fix engine-stalling software problem

Mazda Motor Corp. issued a recall in the U.S. to fix a software problem in some of its SUVs and cars that can cause the engines to stall unexpectedly.

More than 262,000 SUVs and cars are part of the recall, including certain Mazda6 midsize sedans and CX-5 SUVs from the 2018 and 2019 model years. Also included are Mazda3 small cars from 2019.

Mazda traced the problem to a software error in the computer that controls the valves as part of the vehicles' fuel-saving cylinder deactivation technology.

The company says in government documents posted Wednesday that drivers won't get any warning before the engine stalls.

Mazda says no crashes or injuries have been reported because of the problem.

Dealers will reprogram the software at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start before Aug. 26.

Over the weekend, Mazda also recalled nearly 270,000 vehicles with Takata airbags that have the potential to explode.

Chemicals used to inflate the airbags can deteriorate in some conditions, causing them to deploy with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister that can result in flying shrapnel.

The potentially deadly defect can be found in passenger-side airbags on certain 2003-2008 Mazda6, 2006-2007 Mazdaspeed6 and 2004 MPV vehicles nationwide. It also involves 2005-2006 MPV models in certain states.

Over the last several years, about 50 million air bag inflators have been recalled in the U.S., with 22 deaths and more than 180 injuries linked to the defect.

Takata has since been bought by Chinese-owned U.S. mobility safety company Key Safety System.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.