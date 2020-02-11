Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

Honda's best-selling minivan now on a recall Odyssey

Minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years are involved

FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Briefs: Honda recalls 137,000 new vehicles for sudden airbag deployments;&nbsp;video

Honda issues recall over airbag issues; Uber Eats looks to take a bite out of the competition

Fox Business Briefs: Honda recalls 137,000 new vehicles for sudden airbag deployments; 

DETROIT -- Honda's best-selling minivan is under recall.

Continue Reading Below

The automaker is recalling 241,000 Odyssey minivans in the U.S. to fix a wiring problem that could cause a fire.

HYUNDAI RECALLS 430,000 CARS WITH ENGINE FIRE RISKS, BRAKING PROBLEM

The recall covers EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years. The company says the wiring harness running to a third-row power outlet may have been pinched and damaged during manufacturing. That can cause a short circuit, which can ignite a plastic interior panel covering. The company has three reports of fires with no injuries

Honda said Tuesday that owners will be notified of the recall by mail in mid-March. Dealers will reroute the wiring and cover it with insulating tape. If the wiring harness is damaged, it will be replaced.

The Odyssey was recently ranked at Kelly Blue Book's highest-rated minivan of 2020 as well as the auto bible's "Minivan Best Buy "

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

But even with these glowing reviews and its best-in-class ranking, minivans are seeing its heyday in the rearview mirror. Minivan sales as a percentage of the entire U.S. auto industry fell from 4 percent in 2009 to 2.4 percent in the first quarter of 2019. Also, for the first time since 1999, the Odyssey failed to sell more than 100,000 vehicles.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this story 