Honda's best-selling minivan now on a recall Odyssey

DETROIT -- Honda's best-selling minivan is under recall.

The automaker is recalling 241,000 Odyssey minivans in the U.S. to fix a wiring problem that could cause a fire.

The recall covers EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years. The company says the wiring harness running to a third-row power outlet may have been pinched and damaged during manufacturing. That can cause a short circuit, which can ignite a plastic interior panel covering. The company has three reports of fires with no injuries

Honda said Tuesday that owners will be notified of the recall by mail in mid-March. Dealers will reroute the wiring and cover it with insulating tape. If the wiring harness is damaged, it will be replaced.

The Odyssey was recently ranked at Kelly Blue Book's highest-rated minivan of 2020 as well as the auto bible's "Minivan Best Buy "

But even with these glowing reviews and its best-in-class ranking, minivans are seeing its heyday in the rearview mirror. Minivan sales as a percentage of the entire U.S. auto industry fell from 4 percent in 2009 to 2.4 percent in the first quarter of 2019. Also, for the first time since 1999, the Odyssey failed to sell more than 100,000 vehicles.

