Kelley Blue Book's top 5 vehicle models for 2020

Kelley Blue Book has just released a list of its favorite models for 2020 as they begin to arrive in showrooms across the country.

FoxBusiness.com breaks down the automotive research company's top five favorite cars coming next year.

5. Toyota GR Supra

Toyota GR Supra (Toyota )

This is the long-awaited revival of Toyota’s iconic sports car. The 2020 Supra is“an amazing vehicle,” according to blue book executive publisher Karl Braun. The car was developed jointly with the new BMW Z4 roadster, and it is the fifth-generation of the classic coupe. As Braun attests, the Supra is “an extremely capable car, very fun on the track, [and] looks good.” Supra will bring its driver from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 155 mph with its 3-liter, straight-six engine producing 335 horsepower.

Prices for the new Supra start at $49,990.

4. Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade (Courtesy of Hyundai)

“The all-new 2020 Hyundai Palisade is one of the most important vehicles to date for the Korean automaker,” according to blue book. The sports utility vehicle was originally announced in 2018, and the 2020 Palisade will be the car company’s largest SUV to date. The design seeks to combine “a sense of relaxation and comfort creating a serene environment.” Palisade will seat up to eight passengers in three rows of seating and will be powered by a 3.8-liter V6 in the U.S.

Palisade will start at a price of $31,550.

3. Jeep Gladiator

Jeep Gladiator (Courtesy of Jeep)

In the Gladiator, Jeep looks to combine its much-beloved Wrangler with the classic American pick-up truck. Braun calls the combination “kind of magical.” He said Jeeps are very popular right now and os are trucks. "So how much better can it get than a Jeep-truck?” he asked. Gladiator will be equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 engine producing 285 horsepower with either a 6-speed manual transmission or an 8-speed automatic. The company’s new pickup truck will come with traditional Jeep off-road features such as four-wheel drive, skid plates, and a standard 2-speed transfer case, according to KBB.

Gladiator will roll off the production line at a starting price of $33,545.

2. Chevrolet Corvette

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (Courtesy of Chevrolet)

The new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is almost $100,000 cheaper than its Porsche competitor, and the latest model of the sports car is one of the most anticipated cars of 2020. The classic line’s latest incarnation, will be the first mid-engined Corvette in history. It features a 495-horsepower, 6.2-liter, V8 engine and an 8-speed twin-clutch gearbox. The Corvette will be capable of traveling from 0-60 mph in under three seconds — a staggering figure. The Stingray looks poised to beat its German competitors in a drag race at a fraction of the price.

Corvette will come in three trim levels, according to blue book. And base pricing starts at $59,995.

1. Kia Telluride

2020 Telluride (Courtesy of Kia)

Telluride is the company’s newest three-row midsize SUV designed specifically for U.S. markets. Braun remarks that Telluride is a “really well-equipped [and] really high-value car.” Telluride can seat up to eight passengers and will be available in both front and all-wheel drive. The 291-horsepower SUV is truly a product of the United States. Telluride was conceived at the Kia Design Center in Irvine, California, and crafted at the company’s plant in West Point, Georgia.

Telluride will start at prices as low as $31,600.