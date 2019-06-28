Honda issues recall for 1.6M vehicles in US

Roughly 1.6 million vehicles were recalled by Honda on Friday relating to Takata replacement front air bag inflators, the company said.

Honda is offering free replacements for inflators that don’t have “a moisture absorbing desiccant” in Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S., according to a news release. The affected parts were either used as replacements during past Takata recall work “or were part of whole airbag modules replaced for other reasons prior to February 2017.”

This is the last round of intended recalls which were unveiled in 2016 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Honda said.

“With this final action, taken six months ahead of NHTSA's schedule, Honda has now recalled all Takata non-desiccated airbag inflators installed in Honda and Acura vehicles in the United States,” the company stated.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and blow apart a metal canister, spewing shrapnel, according to The Associated Press. Twenty-four people have reportedly been killed and hundreds injured by the inflators worldwide. Honda was Takata's largest customer.

When the latest recall is completed, Honda said it will have recalled 22.6 million inflators in about 12.9 million vehicles.

Honda encouraged vehicle owners to bring their cars in for repair immediately.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.