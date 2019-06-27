Audi recalls 265k vehicles in US for multiple issues

Audi announced Thursday it was recalling 265,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix issues with the airbags and a loose wheel trim piece.

The larger airbag recall covers certain 2015 and 2019 A3 sedans and convertibles, 2015 and 2016 S3 sedans, the 2016-2018 e-Tron electric SUVS, and 2017 through 2019 RS3 cars. A faulty electrical connection can reportedly deactivate the passenger airbag. Starting Aug. 18, dealers will begin replacing an electrical connector.

The second recall includes the 2018 and 2019 Q5 and SQ5 SUVs. A wheel arch cover can fall off which can possibly hit other vehicles, becoming a hazard on the road. Starting on Aug. 2, dealers will secure the wheel arch cover with another screw and nut.

Separate from the 265,000 vehicle recall, on Wednesday, Audi also recalled about 23,200 2016-2018 Q3 SUVs due to turn signals that may not work without warning. The automaker stated it would start notifying customers on July 19 regarding the faulty turn signals.

