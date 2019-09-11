GM recalls over 3.4M pickups, SUVs over brake issues

General Motors is recalling more than 3.4 million pickup trucks and SUVs across the United States in order to fix a brake problem.

Continue Reading Below

The models impacted include the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks, model years 2014 through 2018. Also included are the Cadillac Escalade from 2015 to 2017, and the GMC Yukon and Chevy Suburban and Tahoe from 2015 through 2018.

According to the automaker, the problem lies within the vacuum pump. The amount of vacuum created by the pump, according to GM, may decrease over time.

When the vacuum level drops, the brake assist will decrease. This will increase the stopping distance needed, risking a crash.

Dealers will recalibrate the electronic brake control module free of charge while GM said they will notify car owners.

Advertisement

The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating in November of last year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.