Ram trucks recalled by Fiat Chrysler over tailgate lock

Chalk up another big recall for Fiat Chrysler when it comes to its Ram truck.

The company announced Monday that it will be recalling almost 700,000 Ram trucks. The recall affects some but not all Ram trucks from the 1500, 2500, and 3500 models that were made during the years 2013 thru 2018.

"The expansion is a response to an FCA review of customer data, which is consistent with the Company’s continuous monitoring of vehicles in the field," a Fiat Chrysler spokesperson said in a statement to Fox Business.

The recall And this comes after two recent, significant and similar recalls — more than 400,000 trucks in May of this year and 1.1 million trucks in 2018. The Ram trucks were recalled because of an ongoing problem the company is having is with the powerlock tailgates on some of its trucks and the potential for the ability of the tailgates to become unlocked while on the road.

More than a third of the vehicles in the earlier recall have been repaired and the truck manufacturer is not aware of any injuries or accidents casued by the defect , the Fiat Chrystler spokesman said.