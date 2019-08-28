Toyota recalls 191,000 cars with defective airbags. What drivers need to know

Auto-manufacturing giant Toyota announced it’s recalling 191,000 cars in the United States and Japan to fix defective Takata-brand airbags that may not work properly in a crash.

Continue Reading Below

A Toyota Motor North America representative told FOX Business that certain 2003 to 2008 Corolla models, and 2005 to 2008 Matrix models, were affected by the flaw.

“The involved vehicles are equipped with a front passenger airbag assembly containing an inflator ... installed as a replacement under a prior recall,” the spokesperson said. “There is a possibility that the airbag may not unfold as designed under high-temperature conditions, resulting in airbag internal pressure rising differently than expected.”

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg TM TOYOTA MOTOR 130.29 -0.17 -0.13%

In a separate statement, Toyota explained that if one of the affected airbags deploys, “there is a possibility that it could be damaged.” And “such damage could cause the airbag to not properly inflate, and this could increase the risk of occupant injury in the event of a crash."

The recall includes a whopping 135,000 vehicles in the United States.

Advertisement

Toyota didn’t say if the airbags in question were tied to any injuries, but this isn’t the first time Takata has been involved with airbag defects: In 2018, an Arizona man was killed by an exploding Takata airbag inflator, bringing the death toll for Takata to at least 24.

Automakers have been gradually replacing Takata airbags for years in response.

Toyota said it will contact affected Corolla and Matrix owners through first-class mail, and offer to replace the airbags at no cost. To see if a vehicle needs repair, the spokesperson said, drivers can visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter their vehicle identification number or license plate information.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS