General Motors developing hydrogen-powered generators for electric car chargers and military

General Motors is getting into the gas station business, so to speak.

The automaker has started developing variety of fixed and mobile charging stations powered by its Hydrotec hydrogen fuel cell technology, which generates electricity without any emissions aside from water vapor.

Hydrotec is already planned for use in heavy electric vehicles, including trucks and trains, as an alternative to heavy batteries that require long charging sessions, while the charging systems address the issue of getting electrical power to remote locations where EVs and electric equipment are in use.

GM is working with Renewable Innovations on mobile DC fast charging stations that could be used in emergency applications, palletized versions to power military encampments and large units that can be installed at retail service centers in areas with seasonal clientele that don't justify installing the electrical infrastructure that would otherwise be required.

Hydrogen could be trucked into the locations, similar to how gasoline is delivered, with enough supples to charge up to 100 electric vehicles per fill at the retail units.

The first pilot systems will be in place this year, and Renewable Innovations plans to install approximately 500 of the retail locations nationwide by 2026.