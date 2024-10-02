Chrysler recalls 154,000 Jeep electric vehicles over 'risk of fire' while parked, driven

Over 150,000 Jeep electric vehicles (EVs) are being recalled over concerns about the cars possibly catching on fire while being parked or driven.

The recall, which was announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Tuesday, affects 2020-2024 Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEVs. The recall was initiated by Stellantis, which owns Chrysler and the Jeep brands.

118,230 Jeep Wrangler PHEVs and 35,802 Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEVs are impacted by the recall.

According to the NHTSA, the vehicles are being recalled because of a "risk of fire while parked or driven."

"Owners should park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until their vehicle has been remedied," the press release explains. "In addition, owners should not charge unrepaired vehicles, because the risk of fire is higher in a charged battery and the risk of fire is reduced when the battery is depleted."

The NHTSA reports that there have been "two alleged injuries" related to the recall so far.

"The affected vehicles may have been built with a high voltage battery that may fail internally," the government agency noted.

Owners of the recalled vehicles are encouraged to visit their Chrysler dealers to update their vehicle's battery pack control module software. The NHTSA says that dealers can "also inspect and, if necessary, replace the high-voltage battery."

Affected drivers will be notified by mail starting on Oct. 17, and are encouraged to call customer service at 800-853-1403. The NHTSA recall numbers are 24V-720 and 24E-080 for Wranglers and Grand Cherokees, respectively.

FOX Business reached out to Chrysler for additional comment.