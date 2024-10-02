Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Auto
Published

Chrysler recalls 154,000 Jeep electric vehicles over 'risk of fire' while parked, driven

Owners of recalled vehicles should park 'outside and away from structures'

close
Constellation Research founder R 'Ray' Wang looks ahead to Tesla's Q3 earnings and explains how A.I. has resulted in job cuts across Silicon Valley. video

Chinese EV production is taking world markets 'by storm': Ray Wang

Constellation Research founder R 'Ray' Wang looks ahead to Tesla's Q3 earnings and explains how A.I. has resulted in job cuts across Silicon Valley.

Over 150,000 Jeep electric vehicles (EVs) are being recalled over concerns about the cars possibly catching on fire while being parked or driven.

The recall, which was announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Tuesday, affects 2020-2024 Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEVs. The recall was initiated by Stellantis, which owns Chrysler and the Jeep brands.

118,230 Jeep Wrangler PHEVs and 35,802 Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEVs are impacted by the recall.

According to the NHTSA, the vehicles are being recalled because of a "risk of fire while parked or driven."

TOYOTA RECALLS CERTAIN SUV MODELS OVER POTENTIAL SAFETY ISSUES

Recall sign and lot of cars

Over 150,000 Jeep electric vehicles (EVs) are being recalled over safety concerns. (iStock / Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Owners should park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until their vehicle has been remedied," the press release explains. "In addition, owners should not charge unrepaired vehicles, because the risk of fire is higher in a charged battery and the risk of fire is reduced when the battery is depleted."

The NHTSA reports that there have been "two alleged injuries" related to the recall so far.

"The affected vehicles may have been built with a high voltage battery that may fail internally," the government agency noted.

THESE US STATES HAVE THE WORST-BEHAVED DRIVERS: SEE WHERE YOUR STATE RANKS

Jeep wrangler

A 2024 Jeep Wrangler during the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Getty Images)

Owners of the recalled vehicles are encouraged to visit their Chrysler dealers to update their vehicle's battery pack control module software. The NHTSA says that dealers can "also inspect and, if necessary, replace the high-voltage battery."

Affected drivers will be notified by mail starting on Oct. 17, and are encouraged to call customer service at 800-853-1403. The NHTSA recall numbers are 24V-720 and 24E-080 for Wranglers and Grand Cherokees, respectively.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Jeep Cherokee

Jeep Cherokee 4Xe at Brussels Expo on January 13, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images / Getty Images)

FOX Business reached out to Chrysler for additional comment.