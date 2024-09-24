These US states have the worst-behaved drivers: See where your state ranks
Drivers from Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Ohio were found to have good habits
Researchers recently determined which U.S. states have the worst-behaved drivers, and the results may surprise you.
Forbes Advisor published their findings last month, analyzing 19 "bad" driving behaviors to determine how common they were in certain states.
The behaviors included running a red light, eating while driving and texting behind the wheel. Other behaviors were changing lanes without signaling, cutting other drivers off and "honking/cursing/gesturing at another driver in anger."
The study also considered drivers who caused accidents, reported speeding in a school zone and drove under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The survey was conducted with the help of market research company Talker Research, and researchers collected data from June 24 to July 3. Five thousand Americans were surveyed for the study.
Each participant was at least 18 years old and had a driver's license, and the study's margin of error is ± 1.4 points with 95% confidence.
Here is the ranking from best-behaved to worst-behaved drivers:
50. Tennessee
49. Ohio
48. Pennsylvania
47. Florida
46. Georgia
45. Arizona
44. Michigan
43. Delaware
42. South Dakota
41. North Carolina
40. Nevada
39. Rhode Island
38. Colorado
37. Washington state
36. Oklahoma
35. Iowa
34. New York
33. Indiana
32. South Carolina
31. Maryland
30. Idaho
29. Illinois
28. California
27. Louisiana
26. Alabama
25. Texas
24. Nebraska
23. Missouri
22. Montana
21. Utah
20. Mississippi
19. Maine
18. New Jersey
17. Massachusetts
16. Wisconsin
15. Arkansas
14. Virginia
13. Kentucky
12. Minnesota
11. New Hampshire
10. West Virginia
9. Kansas
8. Vermont
7. Connecticut
6. North Dakota
5. Alaska
4. Wyoming
3. New Mexico
2. Oregon
1. Hawaii
The Aloha State was found to have the worst-behaved drivers, according to the study. A whopping 20% of Hawaiian respondents admitted to changing lanes or turning without signaling. 13% of those surveyed also admitted to speeding 20 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.
"To make matters worse, nearly half (47%) of drivers in Hawaii admitted speeding—less than 10 mph over the limit—in the past month," the survey found.
With 8% of Hawaiian respondents admitting to running red lights, the state was tied with Texas and Oregon for that bad habit.
Coming in at second, Oregon's drivers rank worst for refusing to yield to others and speeding in a school zone. Those behaviors were found in 5% and 4% of respondents, respectively.
"It doesn’t help matters that the state’s largest city, Portland, sits at No. 10 on Forbes Advisor’s ranking of the worst U.S. cities to drive in," Forbes Advisor reported. "Dragging down Portland’s standing: virtual buckets of precipitation and sluggish rush-hour traffic."
"Another black mark for Oregon motorists: 45% of drivers say they’ve speeded (less than 10 mph over the speed limit) in the past month," Forbes noted.
