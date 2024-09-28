Toyota recalls certain SUV models over potential safety issues

Toyota is recalling tens of thousands of its vehicles over a potential safety issue in some of its newer models.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall, which pertains only to 2023-24 Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles, on Friday.

In a press release published last week, Toyota said that some of the Corolla Cross Hybrid automobiles will mistakenly brake abruptly in some instances.

"In certain situations, during brake application when turning a corner, a driver may temporarily experience a hard brake pedal that can cause the stopping distance to be more than expected," Toyota explained. "This can increase the risk of a crash."

The auto manufacturer is recalling 50,000 vehicles in North America, including 41,000 in the U.S.

The recall only includes Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles produced from June 2022 to September 2024.

Owners of recalled vehicles are encouraged to visit their local Toyota dealers to have their cars' programs updated.

"For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will update the programming of the skid control ECU software for the brake actuator, free of charge," Toyota said. "Owners of involved vehicles will be notified by late November 2024."

Car owners with additional questions are encouraged to contact Toyota by calling the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 1-800-331-4331.

