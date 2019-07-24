BMW unveils 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW is giving drivers a preview of its latest premium compact sedan offering, the first-ever 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Continue Reading Below

The automaker isn’t due to premiere its upcoming model until the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, but it began giving test drives to some reviewers. A QR code on the side of its colorful test vehicle brings viewers to a page detailing some features ahead of its spring 2020 release.

The four-door sedan “combines strongly emotive design with elegant athleticism and the latest communication and driver assistance systems,” according to BMW.

BMW hasn’t given the exact engine specs, but the car features the drive technologies like the M TwinPower Turbo engine in the BMW M235i xDrive and faster-responding ARB wheel slip limitation system from the i3 to reduce driver understeering.

Advertisement

BMW Blog writer Horatiu Boeriu was one of the writers who took the Gran Coupes for a test drive.

There are two models, the 228i and the sportier M235i xDrive designed with the U.S. customer in mind, according to the review.

Both models feature front-wheel drive in order to offer more rear storage. The trunk is larger than the current 2 Series Coupe, and more so if drivers fold down the rear seats. Boeriu wrote it’s large “enough for a small recliner or a coffee table.”

The front end is similar to BMW’s latest 1 Series, while the rear is sleek with a subtle spoiler despite the increased storage space, according to Boeriu.

BMW plans to offer a moonroof and 17-, 18- and 19-inch wheel options.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Boeriu said he can see the 2 Series Gran Coupe “being a great seller in the U.S.” Drivers will get their first close-up look at it in November.