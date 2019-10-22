Boeing books 787 Dreamliner order from secret customer

Boeing has received two orders for its 787 Dreamliner, the planemaker said at the National Business Aviation Association’s annual convention, sending shares higher.

The order, which has a list price of $564 million, was placed in August by a VIP customer who requested anonymity.

“With a total of 16 orders to date, the BBJ 787 program has won over other government and private customers who want to work, rest, and arrive refresh and ready for a productive day," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Boeing, in a press release.

The order comes as Boeing continues to deal with the fallout from the two deadly crashes of its 737 Max aircraft.

Boeing shares suffered their steepest two-day drop in over a decade on Friday and Monday following reports suggesting the planemaker misled regulators about the 737 Max’s safety system. Wall Street banks Credit Suisse and UBS downgraded shares on Monday.

The 737 Max, Boeing's best-selling model in its history, was grounded in March after the two crashes killed more than 300 people. Regulators demanded the planemaker devise a patch to prevent the software from acting on erroneous data and attempting to lower a plane's angle of attack during takeoff.

On Oct. 12, CEO Denis Muilenberg was stripped out his chairmanship. Boeing’s board of directors and top executives met in San Antonio, Texas, over the past two days ahead of the company's third-quarter earnings report, according to Reuters.

Analysts are expecting earnings of $2.29 a share on revenue of $20.4 billion, according to an IBES survey of Wall Street analysts. Boeing shares are up 4.7 percent this year.