Boeing reportedly may have hid 737 Max issue for years

Boeing may have been hiding issues with the 737 Max for years.

Internal messages from 2016 between Boeing employees suggest the aircraft maker may have misled the Federal Aviation Administration about a Boeing 737 Max safety system, Reuters reports, citing sources briefed on the matter.

The messages raised questions about the 737 Max's MCAS anti-stall system, which has been linked to the two fatal crases in a five-month span, Reuters says.

Boeing did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Shares of the aircraft market turned lower following the news.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 355.15 -13.91 -3.77%

The 737 Max, Boeing's best-selling model in its history, was grounded in March after the two crashes killed more than 300 people. Regulators demanded the planemaker devise a patch to prevent the software from acting on erroneous data and attempting to lower a plane's angle of attack during takeoff.

On Saturday, CEO Dennis Muilenburg lost his title as chairman of the board. David Calhoun, current independent lead director, was named non-executive chairman.