Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

Harley-Davidson sales slump continues

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business’ Jeff Flock reports on Harley-Davidson’s temporary cancelation of its new all-electric motorcycle, the LiveWire.video

Plug pulled on Harley’s LiveWire: Production suspended on all-electric motorcycle

FOX Business’ Jeff Flock reports on Harley-Davidson’s temporary cancelation of its new all-electric motorcycle, the LiveWire.

Harley-Davidson announced its third-quarter profit plunged versus a year ago, but topped Wall Street estimates, sending shares higher.

Continue Reading Below

The motorcycle maker said its profit fell 24 percent year-over-year to $86.6 million, or $0.55 a share, as revenue slipped 3.8 percent to $1.27 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $0.51 on revenue of $1.04 billion. Adjusted earnings, which exluded restructuring costs and E.U. and China tariffs, were 70 cents a share.

“The company was encouraged by global retail sales results driven by its actions and tempered U.S. industry rate of decline,” Harley-Davidson said in its earnings release.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
HOGHARLEY DAVIDSON39.00+1.92+5.18%

International retail sales rose 2.7 percent versus a year ago while the decline in U.S. retail sales fell 3.6 percent. Motorcycle shipments were down 5.8 percent year-to-date to 45,837.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

NETFLIX NEEDS TO RAISE BILLIONS, SHOULD INVESTORS WORRY?
APPLE CEO NAMED CHAIRMAN OF ADVISORY BOARD AT 'CHINA'S HARVARD'

Harley says it saved $16.7 million in the quarter as a result of its manufacturing optimization initiative, which included closing facilities in Australia and Kansas City, Missouri. As a result of the initiative, Harley expects to save $25 million to $30 million in 2019 and $65 million to $70 million annually after 2020.

Harley reaffirmed its full-year 2019 motorcycle shipments guidance of 212,000 to 217,000. It expects to ship between 38,500 and 43,500 motorcycles in the fourth quarter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Shares of the motorcycle maker were up 8.6 percent this year through Monday’s closing bell.