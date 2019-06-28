This is what ending private health insurance looks like: Former drug-giant exec

Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., raised their hands during the Democratic debates this week in support of eliminating private insurance and shifting toward a Medicare-for-all plan.

Continue Reading Below

But one former drug-giant executive believes they are talking about health care in ways that could cause more pain than assistance.

“We need to transform the delivery of health care, but the way we are talking about Medicare-for-all is going to hurt health care in the short run and in the long run,” said former Celgene Chairman Bob Hugin during an interview with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday.

Although it’s good that “we are talking about health care,” in Hugin’s opinion, banning private health insurance would also “hurt people, not help them.”

“I think you’re going to regress back to what we had in Europe—we were trench men and rationing,” he said. “Seniors won’t get the quality care that they get today. We won’t have competition and choice; that’s what we need for solutions. We are a country of innovators and we need every component of the health care system to work together to solve these problems.”

Advertisement

Roughly 150 million Americans have private insurance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP