Paul Mitchell Co-Founder John Paul DeJoria weighed in on the 2016 presidential race and the potential impact of Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein.
The big showdown is just around the corner.
Both campaigns expect a record-setting television audience for the high-stakes showdown, which could help tip the balance in a tight White House race.
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will meet in a presidential debate that could rank as one of the most watched and highly anticipated political showdowns in U.S. history.
The first presidential debate is just hours away.
Democrat Hillary Clinton accused Republican Donald Trump on Monday of having a long history of racist behavior during a heated presidential debate that could reshape the 2016 campaign for the White House.
Clinton presidential campaign chairman John Podesta appeared on the FOX Business Network’s Morning’s with Maria to discuss the first presidential debate, saying “Clinton rocked it."
There remain enough undecided and loosely committed voters left that this nationally televised forum could produce one more pivot point in the campaign.
Continental Resources CEO Harold Hamm weighed in on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s energy plan.
The first presidential debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump drew 84 million U.S. television viewers, a record for such an event.
Democrat Hillary Clinton, suddenly vulnerable in the presidential race, is under pressure to deliver a strong performance against Republican Donald Trump in their first debate on Monday, a moment that could be the most consequential yet of the 2016 election.
Find out what changes would apply to your taxes under the GOP candidate's proposal.
Cyber Security in Focus -The Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) hack, which took place in 2014 and compromised 500 million users, was a “state-sponsored” cyber security attack, according to the company.
As Trump campaigned in the battleground state of Virginia, Clinton stayed close to home in New York while preparing for Monday night's opening debate.
Sad Weekend in Sports… -Sports fans mourn the loss of golf legend Arnold Palmer, who passed away Sunday night awaiting cardiac surgery.
The first presidential debate is just a few hours away and while everyone is eyeing the political ramifications, the fiscal toll it takes to produce such a massive event is also in the spotlight.
Democrat Hillary Clinton will press Republican Donald Trump to provide more specifics on his policies in their presidential debate on Monday.
Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence quickly launched attacks on presidential nominees Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on Wednesday at a debate between the two vice presidential contenders.
The nation's top media titans are hot on this election season and for good reason.
Did Donald Trump really want to bring former Bill Clinton paramour Gennifer Flowers to tonight’s presidential debate to freak out his opponent Hillary Clinton?