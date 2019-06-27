Trump slams Democratic candidates at debate for supporting health care for illegal immigrants

President Trump weighed in on the second round of the Democratic primary debates on Thursday, slamming the pool of contenders for supporting the idea of giving illegal immigrants health care.

“All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare,” Trump tweeted. “How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race!”

NBC "Today" co-host and debate moderator Savannah Guthrie merged immigration and health care in her questioning, asking the candidates to raise their hands if their government health care plans “would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants.”

In response, it appeared that every candidate on stage put their hands in the air.

Guthrie pivoted questioning to South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, asking him why he supported the idea.

“Because our country is healthier when everybody is healthier,” he replied.

The president also reacted to the first round of the debate on Wednesday. But he seemed unimpressed, tweeting a simple response: “BORING!”