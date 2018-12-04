12 million pounds of beef recalled on salmonella concerns

JBS Tolleson is recalling more than 12 million pounds of raw beef products that may have been contaminated with salmonella.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said Tuesday the Arizona company is recalling approximately 12,093,271 pounds of raw non-intact raw beef products, including ground beef, that may be contaminated with a strain of salmonella.

The beef items were packaged on various dates from July 26, 2018, to Sept. 7, 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a retail locations and institutions nationwide.

The USDA is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses, the USDA said. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

More information is available here. Consumers with questions regarding the recall can also contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.