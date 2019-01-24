General Mills recalls 5-pound flour bags over salmonella fears

article

General Mills said it’s voluntarily recalling five-pound bags of its Gold Medal unbleached flour over concerns of potential salmonella contamination.

The recall only affects the flour bags with a better-if-used-by-date of April 20, 2020, according to General Mills.

Although the Minnesota-based company said it hasn’t received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to the product, it said it discovered the presence of Salmonella during sampling.

“Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to prevent potential illnesses,” Jim Murphy, the president of General Mills Meals and Baking Division, said Wednesday in a statement.

Salmonella can cause severe illnesses like arterial infections and arthritis, but most healthy people infected by the bacteria experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting or abdominal pain.