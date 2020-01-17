Ghislaine Maxwell, Naomi Campbell called out by Epstein accuser

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s outspoken accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, turned her attention to some of the other women who were reportedly around during her alleged abuse – including world-famous supermodel Naomi Campbell – in a tweet posted just days before news broke that the federal jail that housed the since-deceased financier had changed its policy to keep guards from "unnecessary distractions," according to reports.

“You saw me at your parties, you saw me in Epstein’s homes, you saw me on the plane, you saw me get my haircut, you saw me on the streets, you watched me be abused. You saw me!” she wrote earlier this week, alongside hashtags for Campbell and widely-reported Epstein associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The post also features three photographs, including two that appeared to show Campbell just feet from Giuffre. A rep for Campbell could not immediately be reached for comment.

The 35-year-old accuser alleges she was forced by Epstein and Maxwell to have sex with Prince Andrew, Duke of York, during a trip to London in March 2001. She also alleges she was forced into sex with attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Both men have vehemently denied the claims.

After Epstein was arrested on child sex trafficking and related charges in July 2019, a photograph revealed in court papers showed Giuffre wearing a pink shirt, smiling next to Andrew, who has his arm around the then-17-year-old girl.

Giuffre, who went by Virginia Roberts at the time, appears to be wearing the same shirt in the photos attached to her tweet from earlier this week.

Epstein pleaded guilty to charges of solicitation of child prostitution and solicitation of prostitution in June 2008, at which point he was listed as a registered, convicted sex offender, according to a timeline by the Miami Herald.

His 2019 criminal case was dismissed after he was found dead in his Metropolitan Correctional Center jail cell in August. His death is the subject of a federal investigation. Several accusers have since sued his estate.

Months after his death, two prison guards were arrested in connection to their failure to keep watch over Epstein and other inmates on the night the financier died.

A grand jury indictment accused Tova Noel and Michael Thomas of neglecting their duties by failing to perform checks on Epstein every half hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries to show they had.

Just last week, the Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Kathleen Hawk Sawyer insisted in a department-wide memo that while at work, guards’ “full attention should be focused on the behavior of the inmates in your charge and the activity going on around you,” USA Today reported Friday.

Officials enacted a ban on the use of government-issued cell phones within a certain range of each federal jail, she wrote in the missive, noting that they would soon be adding text-enabled smartwatches to the list of banned items, which also includes personal phones, according to the report.

"We must not allow technology to be our enemy by taking our eyes and ears off the interactions around us or limit our face-to-face interaction with staff and inmates," Hawk Sawyer added. "Ours is a people business."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.