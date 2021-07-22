Walmart to offer free health screenings to customers nationwide

Walmart is offering free health care screenings and COVID-19 shots nationwide on Saturday as consumers prepare to head back to the office and classroom this fall even as uncertainty regarding the pandemic looms.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART, INC. 141.38 +0.12 +0.09%

As part of its Walmart Wellness Day, more than 4,700 Walmart pharmacies will offer free glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings. The pharmacy team will also offer "affordable immunizations" as well as educational health resources and consultations, the Arkansas-based retailer said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Immunizations covered during the July 24 event, held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time, include measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), chickenpox, HPV, tetanus and whooping cough (TDAP).

The COVID-19 shots will also be free. Additionally, consumers who get their coronavirus shots at Walmart and Sam’s Club will get a free digital version of their vaccination record.

The event is part of the retailer's effort to help consumers get "back on track with preventive health measures," especially as the aggressive delta variant continues to spread, according to Dr. Cheryl Pegus, the executive vice president of health and wellness at Walmart.

Pegus cited data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicating that at least 41% of Americans have delayed care during the pandemic, which "can lead to negative health impacts in the future."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To help, the company lined up the events with back-to-school shopping.

The company's biggest focus, though, will be customers in underserved communities that are faced with limited options for health care in their communities, as well as states with low vaccination rates, Pegus added.

CDC: DELTA VARIANT ACCOUNTS FOR 83% OF US CASES

"The good news is the CDC reports the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines offer protection against the current virus variants for those who are fully vaccinated," Walmart said.