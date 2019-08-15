Bogus 'miracle' cure is actually toxic bleach mixture, FDA warns

A purported “miracle” drink that’s been claimed to be a cure for autism, cancer, AIDS and other sicknesses is actually bleach and shouldn’t be consumed, the Food and Drug Administration warned.

The so-called “treatments” have actually made consumers sick, according to the FDA. People who used them have reported experiencing severe vomiting, diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration and acute liver failure.

The products, marketed under names like “Miracle Mineral Solution,” Master Mineral Solution,” “Miracle Mineral Supplement,” “Chlorine Dioxide Protocol” and “Water Purification Solution,” actually contain sodium chlorite, according to the FDA.

The directions instruct consumers to mix it with citric acid via lemon or lime juice or an “activator” sold with the product, the FDA said. The addition of the acid creates chlorine dioxide, a chemical used to bleach paper and decontaminate buildings according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Ned Sharpless, the acting FDA commissioner, said using the bogus “miracle” products is the same as drinking bleach.

“Consumers should not use these products, and parents should not give these products to their children for any reason,” Sharpless said.

FDA officials said they’re not aware of any research that shows the products are safe or effective for treating any illness. Even worse, someone using the products may delay using safe and effective treatment.

Officials have been warning consumers about these products since 2010, but the FDA recently received new reports from people who used them.

Authorities have previously prosecuted people for marketing the toxic mixture as a “miracle cure.”

“The FDA will continue to track those selling this dangerous product and take appropriate enforcement actions against those who attempt to evade FDA regulations and market unapproved and potentially dangerous products to the American public,” Sharpless said. “Our top priority is to protect the public from products that place their health at risk, and we will send a strong and clear message that these products have the potential to cause serious harm.”

Anyone who uses these products can report side effects to the FDA online or by calling 1-800-332-1088.

