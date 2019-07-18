FDA warns ‘Big Penis’ stimulant has hidden drug ingredient

After conducting an analysis of international mail shipments, the Food and Drug Administration is issuing a warning to people who may have bought male sexual stimulant Big Penis.

Continue Reading Below

Lab tests confirm the active ingredient in the prescription drug Viagra, sildenafil, is in fact in Big Penis. The chemical could interact with other nitrates in prescription drugs and “lower blood pressure to dangerous levels,” according to the FDA.

"People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates."

The federal agency suggests patients experiencing side effects from taking the over-the-counter supplement report it to their MedWatch Online Voluntary Reporting Form.

Advertisement

The FDA issues notices to the public on products that are labeled as supplements, which are often marked as being "all-natural." The agency can't test every product marketed as such, so they advise consumers to use their best judgment before using them.