McDonald's using coffee cups to encourage customers to get vaccinated

McDonald’s is using its coffee cups to promote vaccination information.

The fast-food giant on Tuesday announced it is partnering with the White House to raise awareness on the COVID-19 vaccine and help its customers get their shots.

McDonald’s has redesigned its hot coffee cops and McDelivery seal stickers with a call to action to vaccines.gov to direct consumers on where they can get vaccinated. It’s part of the Biden administration’s "We Can Do This" campaign with the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Department of Health and Human Services launched the initiative in April to promote vaccinations. The effort has been supported by celebrities and business leaders alike, including investor Mark Cuban, actress Eva Longoria, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

"We all want to protect ourselves and our loved ones and be together with our communities again. McDonald's is excited to be doing our part for the people we serve, providing them with simple information that can help keep them safe," Genna Gent, McDonald's USA Vice President for Global Public Policy and Government Relations, said in a statement.

UNILEVER OFFERING UP FREE ICE CREAM TO COMBAT VACCINE HESITANCY

Gent said the partnership effort will reach nearly 14,000 communities. McDonald’s has nearly 39,000 locations in more than 100 countries.

More than 150 million people have already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and millions more are getting the shot daily, according to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

A slew of companies has been offering incentives like free food to entice Americans to get vaccinated. Unilever on Monday announced it would be serving up free ice cream to healthcare workers and anyone who is getting vaccinated at select locations across the country on Friday. Krispy Kreme is giving away a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year for consumers who present their vaccination cards . The doughnut chain also said its workers are eligible for up to four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated. And White Castle last month invited anyone who had a COVID-19 vaccine to get a complimentary dessert-on-a-stick through the end of May.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

McDonald’s joined a number of companies in January to promise to give paid time to employees – up to four hours – for getting the vaccine.