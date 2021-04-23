McDonald's Tennessee hiring 8,000 workers amid foodservice staff shortage

Fast-food chains are beefing up hiring efforts before summer, as many continue to struggle to find staff.

In Tennessee, McDonald’s is doubling down to fill positions, with sights set on filling nearly 8,000 jobs in the months ahead. On Friday, the chain announced that owner-operators anticipate hiring 3,100 restaurant employees in Nashville and surrounding areas, as more restaurants welcome back guests following coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Those looking for employment in the area can apply between April 26 through April 30 with on-the-spot interviews, the company said in a press release. Benefits include flexible hours, job training and career advancement opportunities, the chain said.

"Tennessee has had one of the strongest economic recoveries in the country because employers like McDonald's continue to help Tennesseans get back in the workforce," Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in a statement. "McDonald's has nearly 8,000 jobs available across the state and I commend their efforts to provide opportunity and meaningful employment for Tennessee families."

SOUTH FLORIDA MCDONALD’S OFFERS $50 JUST FOR PEOPLE TO COME IN FOR AN INTERVIEW

The hiring spree comes more fast-food chains find ways to incentivize workers to fill job spots. A McDonald’s franchise in South Florida earlier this week announced it would shell out $50 to anyone just for taking an interview with the chain.

What's more, Taco Bell earlier this month announced it was looking to hire 5,000 people by hosting "hiring parties" nationwide on April, 21 with nearly 2,000 corporate and franchise-owned restaurant locations participating in the recruitment effort.