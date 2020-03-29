Humana, Cigna waiving coronavirus treatment costs

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump announced two of America's leading health insurers, Humana and Cigna, would step up and assist consumers financially who are dealing with COVID-19 by waiving costs related to care associated with the virus.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HUM HUMANA 297.07 -7.41 -2.43% CI CIGNA CORPORATION 161.29 -8.25 -4.87%

“We know we’re uniquely positioned to help our members during this unprecedented health crisis,” said Bruce Broussard, president and CEO of Humana, in a press release shared with FOX Business. “It’s why we’re taking this significant action to help ease the burden on seniors and others who are struggling right now. No American should be concerned about the cost of care when being treated for coronavirus.”

Humana's COVID-19 Coverage:

Costs related to subsequent treatment for COVID-19 — including inpatient hospital admissions — will be waived for enrollees of Medicare Advantage plans, fully insured commercial members, Medicare Supplement and Medicaid

The waiver applies to all medical costs related to the treatment of COVID-19 as well as FDA-approved medications or vaccines when they become available. There is no current end date. Humana will reassess as circumstances change

Humana will cover the member responsibility under the plan benefits for COVID-19-related services whether treatment is delivered by in-network or out-of-network providers

For more information: visit www.humana.com

As for Cigna, David M. Cordani, president and chief executive officer, said:

“Our customers with COVID-19 should focus on fighting this virus and preventing its spread. While our customers focus on regaining their health, we have their backs. Our teams of experts are working around the clock to support front line heath care workers, increase flexibility for hospitals, and deliver greater peace of mind to those we serve.”

Cigna's COVID-19 Coverage:

Cigna Waives Customer Cost-Sharing for COVID-19. Cigna is waiving customer cost-sharing for all COVID-19 treatment through May 31, 2020

Cigna’s Clinical Team to Increase Capacity for Virtual Care. To provide additional support for the medical community, Cigna will deploy hundreds of on-staff clinicians, including physicians and nurse practitioners, to join the team of health care professionals at MDLIVE, a leading telehealth company and Cigna network partner

Cigna Offers Early Intervention Tool to Assess COVID-19 Risk and Guide Next Best Actions. Cigna is also partnering with Buoy Health, an artificial-intelligence-powered navigation platform to provide a free, web-based interactive triage tool that assesses COVID-19 risk. Through this early-intervention tool, US domestic customers can quickly receive information regarding the severity of their symptoms and recommendations on next steps for care

The symptom checker will be available this week on www.Cigna.com www.MyCigna.com and related myCigna mobile applications

Trump thanked the companies during his coronavirus task force update on Sunday.

