Health Care

Family health insurance through work now costs $24,000 a year

Premiums for job-based health insurance are up 7% from last year

Staffing costs are ‘directly increasing’ health insurance premiums: Dr. Marty Makary

FOX News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary joined ‘Varney & Co.’ to discuss the healthcare workers strike and the widespread reports of dropped or limited vaccine appointments.

Premiums for employer-sponsored health insurance have risen sharply over the past year, piling on further costs to businesses and workers already feeling the squeeze from high inflation.

KFF's annual Employer Health Benefits Survey released Wednesday found coverage for a family plan now averages $23,968, with workers typically paying more than $6,500 toward that amount while employers pay the rest.

The cost for single plans rose, too, reaching an average of $8,435 annually.

kids at checkup

The cost of job-based health insurance premiums for family plans jumped 7% this year to an average of around $24,000 annually. (Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The data shows the cost of both family and single plans jumped 7% this year, which KFF said was a "sharp departure" from last year's survey findings that indicated there was virtually no increase in the price of premiums.

The 7% surge in work-based health insurance costs means coverage rose higher year-over-year than workers' wages (5.2%) and inflation (5.8%).

mom with baby at doctor

The cost of job-based health insurance premiums rose sharply over the past year, impacting more than 150 million Americans. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Rising employer health care premiums have resumed their nasty ways, a reminder that while the nation has made great progress expanding coverage, people continue to struggle with medical bills, and overall the nation has no strategy on health costs," KFF President and CEO Drew Altman said.

Nearly 153 million Americans receive their health insurance through an employer, who typically pay more than 70% of the cost of coverage for family plans, according to KFF. 

doctor reviewing X-ray

Florida, Miami Beach, broken shoulder, doctor reviewing post operative X-ray.  (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The health policy and polling organization said its survey showed workers paid on average $500 more this year toward their premiums than in 2022, and that future out-of-pocket increases could be coming given that 23% of employers said they plan to increase workers' contributions in the next two years.

KFF's annual survey polled more than 2,100 non-federal public and private firms. The organization reported the average cost for job-based family health care plans has risen 22% since 2018 and is up 47% since 2013.