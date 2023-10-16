Employees consider wellness programs at work critical for job choice, report says: 'Rethink a future'

Wellness-enhancing offerings in the workplace aren't just good for employees' health.

They can also boost workers' motivation and sustain productivity, according to a recent report.

The report, released by Mindspace, a global provider of boutique flexible spaces with locations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Poland, Romania, The Netherlands and Israel, indicated that 9 out of 10 employees consider well-being facilities and offerings to be critical when choosing a workplace.

Thirty-six percent of respondents mentioned on-site health-focused facilities or activities as the thing they missed most while working from home during the global pandemic.

"With companies large and small gradually demanding their employees return to the office, now is the time for employers to rethink a future of work that incorporates flexible working options with regard to work hours and location, and that places more emphasis on benefits enhancing employee well-being," said Dan Zakai, CEO and co-founder of Mindspace, who is based in Israel.

Among the top findings from Mindspace’s employee wellness survey: Some 82% of respondents expect support from their employers in achieving a work-life balance.

Also, 9 out of 10 employees said that well-being offerings had an impact on their decision-making when selecting an employer.

Respondents named flexible working hours, on-site physical amenities, increased time off and greater health care coverage as some of the most impactful benefits that enhance worker wellbeing.

Work-life balance a top high priority

Striking a healthy work-life balance is essential for reducing stress, preventing burnout and fostering a fulfilling, enjoyable life, both during and outside of work hours, Zakai told FOX Business.

"It not only enhances productivity and creativity on the job, but also plays a crucial role in retaining and attracting top talent for organizations, as employees now more than ever seek employers who prioritize their overall wellness."

Additionally, he said that work-life balance contributes to long-term career satisfaction, making it a cornerstone of a healthy and successful work environment.

Zakai said that when selecting an employer, employees are increasingly seeking comprehensive well-being support that goes beyond traditional benefits.

"This includes mental health support, such as access to counseling or therapy services, stress management programs and flexible work arrangements to accommodate personal needs," he added.

"Also, 43% of participants in our survey said the benefit with the greatest impact on employee well-being was flexible working hours, while 21% said it was flexibility regarding work location."

"Increased PTO does not just help workers take vacations — it also helps them manage medical appointments and important life events like moving homes."

Employees also value well-being benefits such as on-site gyms, ergonomic workspaces and as health insurance coverage (16%), the survey found.

Career development opportunities, a positive work culture and inclusive policies that promote diversity and equity also play a crucial role in an employer's attractiveness to potential hires, as they contribute to an overall sense of well-being and job satisfaction and foster a company that does right by its employees, according to Zakai.

What benefits are really in high demand?

Niki Jorgensen, managing director, client implementation, at Insperity, who is based in Denver, Colorado, said wellness benefits — such as health insurance, flex time, work-from-home abilities and PTO — make the most difference in workers’ daily lives.

"An on-site yoga program can make an employee’s day better, but the ability to work from home two days a week can completely alter the way they balance their time," she said.

Here's a more detailed look at why some of these benefits are so attractive.

Flexible working hours

Cross-generationally, employees can use flex hours to stay on top of their job while also taking care of their personal responsibilities, said Jorgensen.

For example, working parents can use flex hours to pick up their children from school, while non-parents could use them to care for a sick relative, she said.

Paid time off

Increased PTO does not just help workers take vacations — it also helps them manage medical appointments and important life events like moving homes, said Jorgensen.

"Taking time off is also essential to avoiding burnout," Jorgensen said.

Health insurance

Health care costs can be very expensive for workers and their families.

"The more coverage employees can get through their employer, the less financial strain they will feel," she added.

On-site fitness facilities

"Many employees struggle to fit fitness into their day, even though exercise is an important part of well-being," Jorgensen said.

"On-site fitness facilities can allow them to work out during lunch or shortly before work, when they otherwise would not be able to make it to the gym."