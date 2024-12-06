Centene cancels in-person investor day after UnitedHealthcare CEO killing, will hold event virtually

A health care company canceled its in-person investor day following the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.

Centene, which provides managed care and health insurance services, announced Friday that it will webcast its investor day on Dec. 12, at 8:30 a.m. ET rather than hold the event in-person following Thompson's death on Wednesday. Centene's annual investor day was originally scheduled to be held in New York City at that time and date.

The move comes as companies in the health insurance and health care industry step up security and take precautionary steps like taking down photos and biographies of executives following Thompson's murder, which law enforcement officials have said was a "premeditated, targeted attack." The suspect remains at large, and a manhunt is underway.

"All of us at Centene are deeply saddened by Brian Thompson's death and want to express our support for all of those affected," Centene CEO Sarah London said in a statement. "Health insurance is a big industry and a small community; many members of the CenTeam crossed paths with Brian during their careers."

CVS PULLS EXECUTIVE PHOTOS FROM WEBSITE AMID MANHUNT FOR UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO KILLER

"He was a person with a deep sense of empathy and clear passion for improving access to care. Our hearts are with his family and his colleagues during this difficult time," London added.

Following the murder of Thompson, UnitedHealthcare removed the corporate leadership page from its website, with the URL now redirecting web traffic to the company's homepage.

The photo and bio page for Thompson's wife, Paulette, was also removed from her employer's website, Park Nicollet Health Service.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CNC CENTENE CORP. 57.96 -0.49 -0.84% UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 481.45 +0.42 +0.09%

SECURITY EXPERT SHOCKED UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO DIDN'T HAVE PRIVATE DETAIL: ‘THIS IS COMPLETELY UNUSUAL’

CVS Health on Friday confirmed to FOX Business that all photos of its executive leadership have been removed and declined any additional comment.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield also took down its leadership page and redirected it to its "about us" page.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company on Thursday reversed a planned cut to reimbursements for anesthesia procedures that exceed a set time limit following backlash from a group representing anesthesiologists and members of the public.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.