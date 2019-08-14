Does binge-watching TV shows damage your health?

Medical experts are warning that binge-watching shows on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu are bad for your brain, your body and your relationships.

“I hate to talk about this because I myself even occasionally do binge-watch. We talked about it earlier, we all have our shows, but this is not healthy for the mind and the body,” Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, a Russian-American physician, on Wednesday told the FOX Business Network’s "Mornings with Maria."

Varshavski says there are three key downsides to your health from binge-watching.

“No. 1, it’s a socially isolating activity. You’re usually doing it without interacting with other people, which is going to hurt you,” Varshavski said.

He also explained that binge-watching affects how much rest people get.

“No. 2, you’re usually doing it at the expense of your sleep because you’re staying up late at night watching these shows, obviously this hurts your mind.”

The inactivity from binge-watching is a major health risk, as well, according to Varshavski.

“Finally, it’s a sedentary activity. When you’re not moving you’re increasing your blood pressure, you’re adding those pounds, you’re actually hurting the mind when you’re in a sedentary position.”

Because of these issues, Varshavski advised people to limit their binge-watching.

“If you’re going to be doing this try and limit the number of episodes you watch. Netflix does a really good job of saying ‘are you still watching’ after a few episodes, that’s like medical advice right there.”