Hackers wanted: Apple offering $1M to hack iPhone

Apple is looking for hackers to find vulnerabilities in iPhones and Macs, and it has even raised the bounty to a mind-blowing $1 million.

Continue Reading Below

The reward is by far the highest for any form of cyber-hacking in the land of major tech companies.

Apple raised the bounty from $200,000, and soon all researchers will get the chance to have a crack at the devices. Only people invited to joining the company's bug bounty program have been eligible for rewards, but starting in the fall Apple will be opening it up to all researchers.

There are different tiers or levels depending on what type of vulnerability a hacker finds. The reward goes up to a maximum level of $1 million for those able to find a hack of the kernel, or the cpre of iOS, with zero clicks required by the iPhone owner. Other rewards include $500,000 for those who find a "network attack requiring no user interaction."

There is also reportedly a 50% bonus for hackers who can find software weaknesses prior to release.

Advertisement

According to Forbes, the tech company is also expanding its program to watchOS and Apple TV operating system. The announcements came in Las Vegas at the Black Hat conference, where Apple’s head of security engineering Ivan Krstić gave a talk on iOS and macOS security.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The increased reward from Apple comes amid the increasing profitability for hackers to sell the same information to governments.