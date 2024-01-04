Holiday travel turns tragic when flight attendant dies in front of passengers moments before takeoff

Horrified passengers on a British Airways flight during the holiday travel rush shockingly witnessed a flight attendant die as the plane was about to take off from London, according to British news reports.

A flight was about to depart London's Heathrow Airport on New Year’s Eve for Hong Kong when the 52-year-old flight attendant tragically collapsed on the plane, The Sun reported. The plane’s doors had already been locked and passengers were sitting in their seats when the unidentified crew member collapsed.

The captain reportedly requested anyone on the flight with medical experience to assist the crew member, but despite assistance from a passenger, medical professionals and police, the crew member died. The flight was canceled due to a "medical emergency," The Sun reported.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crew, a patient was pronounced dead at the scene," the London Ambulance Service said in a comment to Metro UK.

This is the second British Airways flight attendant to die in recent weeks, following the death of another crew member, also aged 52, on Dec. 23 in the U.S. The employee was reportedly found in his hotel room after he failed to show up for work, The Sun reported.

"Crew are frantic. These were two healthy people who suddenly dropped dead. There were no reported underlying health issues," a source told the outlet about the deaths.

"The crew were family men, and leave devastated families in shock and disbelief," the source added. "It has been a traumatic festive period for BA’s flying team. Everyone is deeply upset."

Following the second crew member’s death, British Airways said the airline’s "thoughts are with our colleagues' friends and family at this incredibly sad time."

Fox News Digital also reached out to British Airways on Thursday morning.