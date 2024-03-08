Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

California
Published

Maintenance guys who keep luxe Disney California hotels running sue over wages, can't feed their families

Some workers who keep four-star hotels up and running making less than fast-food cashiers: lawsuit

close
Andie Coston posted the viral video of the $10,000 mistake. Credit: Andie Coston/aofthecoast video

Family mistakenly buys $10,000 worth of Disney+ gift cards

Andie Coston posted the viral video of the $10,000 mistake. Credit: Andie Coston/aofthecoast

More than 100 Disney hotel maintenance workers responsible for keeping the company's luxe hotels up and running in southern California are suing the entertainment giant for allegedly paying them less than fast-food workers earn in the state and forcing them to moonlight at second jobs despite working overtime.

"A ton of us have or had second jobs just to survive," lead plaintiff Charlie Torres told FOX Business. "I was working 48-plus hours a week in the mornings at Disney and delivering pizzas five nights a week for Pizza Hut."

Amid a regional housing crisis and soaring inflation, the workers tasked with keeping the four-star hotels up to wealthy customers' standards are struggling to get by, according to Ron Zambrano, Torres' attorney.

DISNEY HIT WITH LAWSUIT AFTER DOCTOR HAS FATAL ALLERGIC REACTION

Charlie Torres inset Disneyland

Disney hotels maintenance worker Charlie Torres has filed a class-action complaint against the entertainment giant, alleging illegally low wages and other labor law violations. He says he is forced to work overtime and moonlight at a second job five (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Inset: West Coast Trial Lawyers)

"Franchise owners of larger chains have to pay at least $20 an hour to anyone working there," said Zambrano, a partner at West Coast Trial Lawyers in Los Angeles. "So, they're making less than the people working at McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's."

Prior to getting the better-paying maintenance job, Torres said he worked for Disney's food and beverage division, where the labor union maintained its own food bank for members.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 110.32 +0.14 +0.13%

JUDGE DISMISSES DISNEY'S LAWSUIT ALLEGING RETALIATION BY DESANTIS

Disneyland Resort opens Pixar Place Hotel

Pixar characters helped celebrate the opening of the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024.  (Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A key issue in the lawsuit is that Disney allegedly required the workers to provide their own tools, which, under California law, means they should be paid double the state's hourly minimum wage of $15.50.

"Why does Disney just not have a warehouse of tools for people to use?" Zambrano asked.

Some made as little as $17.50 an hour, he said. Disney also allegedly skimped on overtime and blocked workers from taking legally guaranteed lunch breaks during the work day or paying them for working through meals.

DISNEY LOSES SPOT AS HOLLYWOOD'S TOP-GROSSING STUDIO AT THE 2023 BOX OFFICE

Disneyland Resort Area Construction in Anaheim

An overview of Disney Hotels in Anaheim, including Disney's Paradise Pier, left; the Disneyland Hotel, center; and Disney's Grand Californian in January 2015. (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Disney is charging hundreds of dollars a night, depending on the location. Some rooms began at more than $500, an online search showed. Others cost more than $800.

When they were hired, the employees were asked to spend hundreds on a set of required hand tools and replace them on their own dime multiple times a year, Zambrano said. 

DISNEY WORLD DAD SAYS YOUNG DAUGHTERS ‘TRAUMATIZED’ AFTER STUCK ON STEEP EXPEDITION EVEREST ROLLER COASTER

Disneyland Resort opens Pixar Place Hotel

Pixar artwork adorns a sitting area in the lobby of the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024. (Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"That’s a lot of money, half your groceries for the month," Zambrano said. "It's an incredible thing to have asked these guys considering the amount of revenue that these hotels bring."

The class-action complaint, filed Friday, also alleges Disney failed to provide final paychecks on time for workers who were let go or quit. FOX Business reached out to Disney for comment.

Disneyland Resort opens Pixar Place Hotel

Staff shows a suite during a press tour of the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024.  (Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The lawsuit is seeking unpaid wages, with interest and legal costs from Disney, which has also faced criticism over its treatment of theme park workers, some of whom have reportedly taken to living in their cars to make ends meet.

One of them died in her car in 2016, the Orange County Register reported. Because Yeweinishet Mesfin had no listed address, it took 20 days from when she was reported missing to find her, according to the paper.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Torres said he'd worked alongside her.

"She did night custodial work, and we talked," he said. "She died in her car. Nobody knew she was homeless living in her car. But I know it does happen, and I've heard of many employees who do that."