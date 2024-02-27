Disney hit with lawsuit after doctor has fatal allergic reaction

Disney and the company doing business as the Disney Springs restaurant Raglan Road have been hit with a lawsuit following the death of a New York doctor due to an allergic reaction.

The complaint, submitted to a Florida court on Thursday, is being brought by Jeffrey Piccolo, the husband of Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan, who the filing said died in early October from an allergic reaction after eating at the Irish restaurant on Disney World’s property. It claimed negligence by Disney and the restaurant resulted in her death.

Piccolo asked the court to award him damages "in excess of" $50,000 from the entertainment giant and the restaurant, according to the complaint. It said he has experienced mental pain and suffering, loss of companionship and other damages since the death of his wife.

The suit alleged Disney and Raglan Road breached its duty of care to Tangsuan to "ensure that food that was designated as allergen free and/or food that was requested to be prepared allergen free, was in fact free from allergens that would cause death or serious physical harm to guests with food allergies."

While at the restaurant, the couple had let their waiter know about Tangsuan’s severe dairy and nut allergies and sought assurance multiple times that the food she would get would not contain those ingredients, according to the suit. She wound up getting fritters, scallops, a vegan shepherd’s pie and onion rings, all of which the lawsuit claimed the staff said were dairy and nut-free when they brought them out despite some not having allergen-free flags.

It claimed Disney and Raglan Road failed to "educate, train, and/or instruct" the staff on ensuring food meant to be allergen-free actually was. It also accused Raglan Road staff, whom it alleged Disney was liable for, of several failures, like not warning her the food had allergens in it and not preparing it according to policies without allergens.

Tangsuan’s ultimately fatal allergic reaction occurred while she was perusing shops not long after her and her family’s dinner at Raglan Road, the lawsuit claimed. She was 42, according to an obituary.

FOX Business reached out to Disney for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Raglan Road has operated in Disney Springs since 2005. It is known for offering Irish food as well as "live Irish music and dance," according to the Disney Springs website.