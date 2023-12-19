Disney World dad says young daughters 'traumatized' after stuck on steep Expedition Everest roller coaster

A family has been left disenchanted with "The Most Magical Place on Earth" after their young daughters got stuck on Disney World's tallest roller coaster, with the parents saying that the park's employees lacked empathy during the stressful ordeal.

Joe Sherman told Fox News Digital that he has been taking his family to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida for years, but this time left his 7-year-old and 11-year-old "traumatized."

"So my daughter came down they were crying hysterically and traumatized, we had to leave the park early," Sherman said.

"My girls need therapy. They don't want to go on any roller coaster," he said. "They are scared to pieces to go to any amusement park."

The father of three explained that his two daughters decided to ride Expedition Everest at Disney World's Animal Kingdom alone as their parents waited 199.5 feet below.

The coaster, which is the tallest roller coaster at any Disney theme park , unexpectedly got stuck when the car began the heart-stopping ascent up the mountain.

Sherman explained that while his two daughters were stuck vertically for 30 minutes during the steep ascent up the coaster, his wife was "freaking out."

"So they're freezing," Sherman said. "In the meantime, my wife was freaking out, crying hysterically, and she asked the cast members [Disney employees] for a status update but no one could tell her anything."

The concerned father said that the "worst part of all" was that nobody communicated what was going on to the concerned family members.

"And the worst part about the whole situation is that Disney prides themselves on having the best guest experience. But it seemed like they fell out of protocol where nobody can talk to my wife, nobody can comfort her, nobody can give her some sort of resolve," Sherman said. "They just said, 'we don't have any updates. This is normal,' over and over again."

As the minutes ticked by, the Sherman's anxiously awaited news that their young daughters were alright with the cart returning 30 minutes later.

According to the Disney Food Blog, citing a Disney employee, the ride was stopped due to "technical difficulties."

After the family was reunited, Sherman searched for answers and reached out to Disney World's corporate offices.

"But for them [Disney Corporation], the issue was black and white, and they just wanted to give us Fast Passes for our trouble," Sherman explained. "Nobody wanted to resolve this in a way that would be more conducive to what we went through."

"They gave us a corporate response, they failed to have empathy," he said.

The father of three and Disney regular said that the house of Mouse's customer service has changed "dramatically" in recent years.

"Disney has doubled their prices, taken away the free fast passes – now they charge for everything separately," Sherman said. "Their customer service has gone down dramatically at the expense of trying to make more revenue."

Disney World did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.