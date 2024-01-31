Judge dismisses Disney's lawsuit alleging retaliation by DeSantis

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed Disney’s lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and members of a state board for allegedly retaliating against the entertainment giant after the company criticized the state’s limits on classroom discussion of sexuality in lower grades, according to a court filing.

DeSantis and other defendants in the case had argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed because Disney couldn’t sue them over constitutionally enacted state laws. Florida's Republican-led government had stripped Disney's control over a special development district that gave it autonomy over its theme parks, including the Walt Disney World Resort.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Reuters contributed to this report.