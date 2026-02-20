United overhauls MileagePlus rewards program with major changes

United Airlines is shaking up its MileagePlus rewards program in a move that benefits credit card holders and leaves other travelers earning fewer miles.

The Chicago-based carrier announced Thursday that starting April 2, travelers with United’s co-branded credit or debit cards will earn significantly more miles when they book flights. Meanwhile, customers without a United card will have a lower accrual rate.

Under the new structure, cardholders can earn up to twice as many miles per dollar spent on United flights compared to non-cardholders.

For United’s most frequent flyers – like top-tier 1K members who also use a United Club card – rewards can go as high as 17 miles per dollar on eligible flights.

Meanwhile, general members without a United credit card will earn just 3 miles per dollar on most tickets.

United also said that customers without a card will no longer earn any miles when purchasing basic economy tickets.

"MileagePlus is designed to reward loyalty to United, and our best customers deserve the best benefits in the industry," United Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said in a statement.

Beyond earning more miles, cardholders will also receive other perks.

Cardholders will receive at least a 10% discount when booking flights using miles, and Premier members with a United card will get at least 15% off award flights.

They will also gain expanded access to "Saver Award" seats, including spots in United's Polaris business class.

The announcement quickly sparked debate online.

"Wow, that sounds like a big shift," one user wrote on X. "Gotta wonder how many people will switch just for the miles boost."

"Getting 10% back on flights is going to be so sick," another added.

"For 90% of people that travel, airline miles and points are a scam," a third user wrote.

The changes apply across United’s co-branded lineup, including the Explorer, Quest and Club cards.

Loyalty programs have become major profit engines for airlines, generating billions of dollars annually through partnerships with banks that issue co-branded credit cards, according to Reuters.