United Airlines first mainline Starlink flight ready for takeoff

United Airlines' first mainline Starlink-equipped flight is ready for takeoff.

United flight 2940 is taking off Wednesday from Newark/New York to Houston, the airline announced, "marking the first time a major U.S. airline has offered Starlink Wi-Fi on a mainline flight with connectivity across both personal devices and inflight entertainment screens."

United plans to install Elon Musk's Starlink "on up to 15 mainline 737-800 planes each month," according to a press release. More than half of the company's regional fleet already offers Starlink to customers, following its launch in May.

"We're committed to raising the bar when it comes to the onboard experience, and with Starlink, we're changing how people fly," David Kinzelman, United's chief customer officer, said in a statement.

"Whether it's catching a live game, streaming an award show or working, United customers won't miss a beat when they're onboard a Starlink-equipped flight," he said.

United says passengers can access the high-speed internet on multiple devices at once.

The airline plans to expand Starlink to additional aircraft types by the end of the year.

Starlink access will be free for all customers who are part of the MileagePlus airline loyalty program.

United originally announced signing a deal with Starlink more than a year ago.

Starlink, a unit of SpaceX, has inked deals with multiple airlines to provide in-flight internet services as it seeks to expand its reach beyond consumers and households in rural areas around the world with little to no internet access.

