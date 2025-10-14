Expand / Collapse search
United Airlines
United Airlines first mainline Starlink flight ready for takeoff

More than half of regional fleet already equipped with SpaceX internet service since May launch

United Airlines' first mainline Starlink-equipped flight is ready for takeoff.

United flight 2940 is taking off Wednesday from Newark/New York to Houston, the airline announced, "marking the first time a major U.S. airline has offered Starlink Wi-Fi on a mainline flight with connectivity across both personal devices and inflight entertainment screens."

United plans to install Elon Musk's Starlink "on up to 15 mainline 737-800 planes each month," according to a press release. More than half of the company's regional fleet already offers Starlink to customers, following its launch in May. 

"We're committed to raising the bar when it comes to the onboard experience, and with Starlink, we're changing how people fly," David Kinzelman, United's chief customer officer, said in a statement.

UNITED AIRLINES RECEIVES FAA APPROVAL FOR FIRST STARLINK-EQUIPPED PLANE, SCHEDULES FIRST FLIGHT FOR MAY

United Airlines Starlink antennas atop plane

United Airlines said in a press release that it will install two Starlink antennas on each 737-800 aircraft. (United Airlines / Fox News)

"Whether it's catching a live game, streaming an award show or working, United customers won't miss a beat when they're onboard a Starlink-equipped flight," he said. 

United says passengers can access the high-speed internet on multiple devices at once. 

UNITED AIRLINES ANNOUNCES 'ACCELERATED' STARLINK TIMELINE FOR PASSENGERS

United Airlines Starlink mainline launch

A man games on a smartphone at the same time as his seatback screen is illuminated with entertainment options. United Airlines did not share where or when this photo was taken.  (United Airlines / Fox News)

The airline plans to expand Starlink to additional aircraft types by the end of the year. 

Starlink access will be free for all customers who are part of the MileagePlus airline loyalty program. 

United originally announced signing a deal with Starlink more than a year ago. 

Unites Airlines Starlink sign

An undisclosed airport sign advertises Starlink aboard United Airlines' flights.  (United Airlines / Fox News)

Starlink, a unit of SpaceX, has inked deals with multiple airlines to provide in-flight internet services as it seeks to expand its reach beyond consumers and households in rural areas around the world with little to no internet access.

Back in May 2024, Carnival Corporation announced that all of its ships offer internet service via Starlink.