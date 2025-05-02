United Airlines cutting flights at Newark due to disruptions, tech issues, FAA staffing shortages

United Airlines will cancel 35 round-trip flights per day at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after thousands of passengers faced lengthy delays this week, CEO Scott Kirby said Friday.

Kirby blamed the disruption on air traffic control staffing shortages and technology issues with the Federal Aviation Administration.

"It's disappointing to make further cuts to an already reduced schedule at Newark, but since there is no way to resolve the near-term structural FAA staffing issues, we feel like there is no other choice in order to protect our customers." Kirby said in a message to customers announcing the cancellations, which will begin this weekend.

FLIGHT BOUND FOR HAWAII ABORTS TAKEOFF FROM LAX DUE TO ‘UNSTABLE NOSE WHEEL’ AS SMOKE SEEN ON RUNWAY

More than 200 flights were delayed at Newark, and around 20 were canceled Friday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Over 500 flights in and out of Newark were delayed Thursday, and more than 200 flights were canceled.

Kirby noted that 20% of air traffic controllers at Newark walked off the job in recent days, further compounding technology failures there.

UNITED AIRLINES CEO SAYS FAA NEEDS TO FIX 3 THINGS: AMERICANS DESERVE ‘MUCH BETTER’

"Keep in mind, this particular air traffic control facility has been chronically understaffed for years, and without these controllers, it’s now clear — and the FAA tells us — that Newark airport cannot handle the number of planes that are scheduled to operate there in the weeks and months ahead," he said.

On Monday, the FAA said a series of issues prompted it to dramatically slow traffic at the airport, prompting United Airlines to divert at least 35 flights to other airports.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kirby said he spoke with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy before thanking the Trump administration for putting together a proposal for "a large, systemwide investment in FAA technology, infrastructure and staffing."

"In the medium to long term, it’s the only way to solve the systemwide problem," Kirby said. "Now, we’re encouraging them to apply this decisive leadership to the difficult situation they inherited at Newark, too, by designating it as a slot-controlled, Level 3 airport."