X CEO says app removes hundreds of Hamas-linked accounts

Social media platform X has worked to remove hundreds of accounts linked to terrorist group Hamas, according to the company's CEO.

Linda Yaccarino remarked on the anti-terrorism efforts in a Thursday letter released publicly to a European Union official.

"So far since the start of the conflict X has identified and removed hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts from the platform," Yaccarino said.

The letter was published to X and addressed to European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton — who previously warned misinformation flooding the platform could be in violation of the bloc's Digital Services Act amid recent changes from the platform allowing sensitive and graphic media.

"Following the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel, we have indications that your platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU," Breton wrote in an open letter to owner Elon Musk. "Let me remind you that the Digital Services Act sets very precise obligations regarding content moderation."

In her letter, Yaccarino went on to state that X is "proportionately and effectively assessing and addressing identified fake and manipulated content during this constantly evolving and shifting crisis."

"There is no place on X for terrorist organizations or violent extremist groups and we continue to remove such accounts in real time, including proactive efforts," Yaccarino said.

In the wake of the Hamas strike against Israel and subsequent violent conflict, X has taken several precautions for users, according to an update from the company.

The company has updated their Public Interest Policy to protect international coverage keeping users abreast of the conflict.

X has also deleted new Hamas-affiliated accounts and established monitors for "graphic media, violent speech, and hateful conduct."

Additionally, the Community Notes function has been updated to bolster user base self-policing of misinformation.

"X has clear policies on content and behavior that violates X rules and we take the appropriate action against content and accounts that violate our rules," X says on its platform use guidelines. "However, we recognize that sometimes it may be in the public interest to allow people to view posts that would otherwise violate our policies."

It adds, "We consider content to be in the public interest if it directly contributes to understanding or discussion of a matter of public concern."

Fox Business's Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.