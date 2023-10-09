US working with Israel to 'support safe travel' in region after Hamas attacks, Buttigieg says

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the U.S. is working with Israel to support safe travel in the region after Hamas terrorists launched an attack on the country over the weekend.

"Just spoke with Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog about the horrific attacks on Israel," Buttigieg tweeted Saturday, "America stands with the people of Israel and we are working together to support safe travel in the region."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also urged U.S. airlines and pilots to use caution when flying in Israeli airspace. A Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) was issued, alerting pilots and operators of the "potentially hazardous situation in Israel airspace due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza."

Amid the war, major U.S. carriers opted to suspend flights to Israel out of safety for passengers and crew members until conditions changed.

American, Delta and United Airlines have all issued alerts.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem also issued a safety alert Monday for U.S. citizens seeking to safely evacuate the region.

"There are active military operations in the Gaza periphery and Gaza, as well as rocket and mortar fire in the Gaza periphery," the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem said. "The Erez crossing between Israel and Gaza is closed until further notice, and U.S. citizens in Gaza who wish to leave and can do so safely are advised to check the status of the Rafah Crossing into Egypt."