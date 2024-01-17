Samsung unveiling 'new era of mobile AI,' S24 lineup during Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung is preparing to unveil what it is calling a "new era of mobile AI" in its Galaxy S24 lineup during its unpacked event Wednesday.

A feature identified as "zoom with Galaxy AI" is listed on the tech giant's pre-order reservation website, with a countdown until the event scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern in San Jose, California. Those who type in their information ahead of the event will get $50 in Samsung credit and nearly $1,000 in additional savings.

The new Galaxy S series is expected to feature the S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra, following the currently available S23 series.

"Get ready to discover a new era full of possibilities with the latest Galaxy innovations, designed to transform how you live, connect and create," Samsung said in a press release. The company called the newest mobile experience "revolutionary," claiming that it will set a higher standard.

Rumors have been swirling online for months about the features that will be offered in the new devices, as well as price points. An X user was accused of "playing with fire" by PhoneArena for posting unboxing videos, showing the new phones in three colors described as "Titanium Yellow, Titanium Violet and Titanium Grey."

Apple introduced titanium on its iPhone 15 Pro, released in September 2023, the same year the company "dethroned Samsung Electronics Co. devices to become the best-selling smartphone series," Bloomberg reports. The software company says it is the first time Samsung, South Korea's largest company, lost the top spot since 2010.

Sasmung did showcase its "future-forward vision for AI" by spotlighting how visual displays, home appliances and mobile devices "streamline daily lives" during this year's Consumer Electronics Show during a Jan. 8 press conference in Las Vegas.

Galaxy Unpacked 2024 will be streamed live on Samsung.com and Samsung's YouTube channel. Many mobile and tech websites have already launched live streams for eager consumers interested in learning about the new devices.