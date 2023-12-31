New AI-powered fridge technology generates recipes based on diet, food on its shelves

Imagine a smart fridge smart enough to tell you what to cook based on the ingredients you have on its shelves.

Perhaps the future is here.

Samsung is slated to introduce that technology with its 2024 Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+1, which uses the power of image recognition backed by artificial intelligence – or "AI Vision Inside" – to identify up to 33 different types of fresh foods being inserted or taken out of the refrigerator.

AI IN YOUR SHOES? THIS COMPANY AIMS TO ACCESSORIZE EVERYTHING YOU OWN WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

"We are both proud and excited to be showcasing these upgraded A.I. and connectivity features, which utilize the latest technology to help everyone take their food and kitchen experiences to the next level," Moohyung Lee, EVP and Head of the Customer Experience Team of Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics, said according to an announcement the company posted last Wednesday.

"We are committed to letting users enjoy the many benefits of our innovative food ecosystem across a wide range of devices and features."

According to Samsung Mobile, once the fridge identifies foods, they are categorized and displayed on the external 32-inch touchscreen which customers can use to swipe through apps or edit information about the items stored inside.

HOW AI IS TRANSFORMING THE GROCERY SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

The A.I. behind the unique recognition technology stemmed from training data that consists of millions of photos of food, the company stated.

The fridge's technology also reportedly enables users to add expiration dates for items purchased, and the refrigerator will alert them once that expiration date is near.

With additional A.I.-powered integrations, particularly one known as the "image-to-recipe" feature, the fridge recommends dishes that can be made from the items inside its very doors.

BUSINESS LEADERS EXPECT AI INVESTMENTS TO PAY OFF, BUT IT MIGHT TAKE TIME: STUDY

Users can also input information about their health and dietary preferences (e.g. vegan, vegetarian, etc.) so the fridge can recommend "healthy, appropriate" recipes and personalized meal plans based on the information given in collaboration with their Samsung Health profiles.

"After that, users can send cooking instructions for these recipes to their various [Samsung] kitchen appliances with just a few key presses," Samsung's announcement stated.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

An additional tech perk is the "Fridge Manager feature" which, "monitors the status of the water filter in the refrigerator and alerts when a replacement is needed." It also enables replacement purchases from Amazon on-screen.

The 2024 Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+1 is expected to be unveiled at the CES 2024 expo, a tech event taking place in Las Vegas between Jan. 9-Jan. 12.